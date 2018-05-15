Fiery crash into Long Island gas pump; driver arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the crash in Huntington Station.

By
HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A car slammed into a gas station and burst into flames in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Citgo station on New York Avenue at West Hills Road in Huntington Station around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a drunk driver slammed into the gas pump, causing it to burst into flames.

Fernando Velasquez, 24, of Huntington Station is charged with DWI and unlicensed driving.

Velasquez was driving a 2014 BMW on New York Avenue when he apparently veered off the road and slammed into the gas pump and two other parked cars.

Surveillance video of the explosion
EMBED More News Videos

The surveillance video is from the Citgo gas station on New York Avenue


A huge explosion resulted, yet amazingly, no one was injured.

"I was just walking with my music in, and it was like a meteorite hit the sky," witness Rico Mendoza said.

The gas station was closed at the time of the crash.

"This could have happened when the station was open," owner Mike Oztimurlenk said. "He could have hit someone, and it could have been a lot worse."
Oztimurlenk said he is hoping his insurance covers all of the damage to his family-owned business.

"Don't drink and drive," Oztimurlenk said. "He's not thinking about himself. At least think about other people."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashgas stationdwiHuntington StationSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch for parts of NY, PA
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
87-year-old man beaten, robbed inside UWS bank
Author, satirist Tom Wolfe dies at age 88
Show More
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Coney Island Boardwalk designated as a scenic landmark
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after procedure
More News