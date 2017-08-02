FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) --Parents in Connecticut are outraged after they say their children were videotaped by a sexual predator.
The alleged incident happened at a volleyball camp run by Nike through U.S. Sports Camp in Fairfield.
The campers are all girls between the ages of 10-18.
Parents say it happened Monday night in a dorm hall at Sacred Heart University where the campers were staying.
They say the girls report a male resident advisor was recording them as they showered.
It is also alleged that he removed shower curtains from the showers on the three floors the girls were occupying.
He was spotted on the fifth and seventh floors of the hall that evening.
The children say that another staffer told them not to tell their parents of the alleged incident and that it would be investigated.
The school released a statement:
"Sacred Heart University is working with state and local authorities in an investigation of allegations involving the possible inappropriate videotaping of minors at a sports camp at the University. Steps have already been taken to remove the individuals who were allegedly involved pending further investigation.
"Sacred Heart University has been hosting camps of this kind for more than two decades-safely and successfully. The safety of our community members-including summer guests-is always our top priority, and we take allegations of this kind extremely seriously."
Parents are livid about the delay in being notified.
"She never wants to go to camp again, never wants to stay overnight again, this completely ruined her, she's scarred of this, she's just like, 'I can't believe this happened,'" a mother said.
Bridgeport Police Youth Bureau is investigating along with the Connecticut Department of Children and Family.