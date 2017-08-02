  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Girls allegedly videotaped while showering at volleyball camp in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the details on the accusations against an RA at a summer camp at a Connecticut college.

By
FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) --
Parents in Connecticut are outraged after they say their children were videotaped by a sexual predator.

The alleged incident happened at a volleyball camp run by Nike through U.S. Sports Camp in Fairfield.

The campers are all girls between the ages of 10-18.

Parents say it happened Monday night in a dorm hall at Sacred Heart University where the campers were staying.

They say the girls report a male resident advisor was recording them as they showered.

It is also alleged that he removed shower curtains from the showers on the three floors the girls were occupying.

He was spotted on the fifth and seventh floors of the hall that evening.

The children say that another staffer told them not to tell their parents of the alleged incident and that it would be investigated.

The school released a statement:
"Sacred Heart University is working with state and local authorities in an investigation of allegations involving the possible inappropriate videotaping of minors at a sports camp at the University. Steps have already been taken to remove the individuals who were allegedly involved pending further investigation.

"Sacred Heart University has been hosting camps of this kind for more than two decades-safely and successfully. The safety of our community members-including summer guests-is always our top priority, and we take allegations of this kind extremely seriously."

Parents are livid about the delay in being notified.

"She never wants to go to camp again, never wants to stay overnight again, this completely ruined her, she's scarred of this, she's just like, 'I can't believe this happened,'" a mother said.

Bridgeport Police Youth Bureau is investigating along with the Connecticut Department of Children and Family.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
peeping tomsex crimeFairfield
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Hail, flooding accompany storms
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Man shot 8 times over gold chain
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
'Rentboy' escort service's ex-CEO sentenced to prison time
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Show More
Some truck smuggling survivors held in same lockup as driver
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
More News
Top Video
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Eyewitness News Update
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
More Video