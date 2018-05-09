A 64-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in her apartment in Queens Wednesday morning.Police say the victim was found around 8 a.m. with a knife in her back in her sixth floor apartment on 8th Street in Astoria.She was reportedly discovered by her home health aide who could not enter the apartment with her key.The aide went to the victim's daughter, who also lives in the city-run Astoria houses, for help.The victim was found dead on the floor.No arrests have been made, and the motive for the apparent killing was not immediately known.The victim lived in the apartment with her 16-year-old granddaughter, who was at school at the time.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police.----------