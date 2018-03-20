PRINCETON, New Jersey --A gunman who entered a Panera Bread restaurant near the campus of Princeton University was shot and killed by police, authorities say.
The death will be investigated by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
Police had been negotiating with the man earlier, in a lengthy standoff that began at around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
According to the school's website, police were called to the scene and surrounded the man inside the restaurant on Nassau Street across from Princeton's campus.
All the customers and staff were able to escape unharmed.
Negotiators attempted unsuccessfully to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, the state attorney general's office said.
The standoff ended at about 3 p.m. when he was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene.
The two campus buildings closest to the restaurant were evacuated, the university said.
It is not known if the gunman has any connection to the university. His identity has not yet been released.
According to the school's website, classes are not in session this week at Princeton because it is spring break.
Police closed Nassau Street and urged people to stay away.
Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during the negotiations.
