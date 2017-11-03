Police are searching for the suspect who injured three people in a Halloween shooting in the Bronx.Police say two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, and a 24-year-old man were standing in front of Randall Avenue in the Clason Point section Tuesday night when a group of men approached them.One of the men opened fire on the trio.All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 15-year-old is still in critical condition.After the shooting, the suspect and his group dispersed from the area.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).