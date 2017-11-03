Gunman sought after 3 wounded in Halloween shooting in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the suspect in a triple shooting in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
CLASON POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who injured three people in a Halloween shooting in the Bronx.

Police say two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, and a 24-year-old man were standing in front of Randall Avenue in the Clason Point section Tuesday night when a group of men approached them.

One of the men opened fire on the trio.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 15-year-old is still in critical condition.

After the shooting, the suspect and his group dispersed from the area.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingcrimeClason PointBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
NYPD officer administers CPR to baby on subway platform
Show More
People camping out and lining up to get Apple iPhone X in stores
Teen charged with making social media threat to high school
Jury deliberations in trial of officer charged in road rage shooting
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
More News
Top Video
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
First look at Apple's iPhone X: Is it worth $999?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video