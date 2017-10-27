Gunfire during a Halloween party left 2 people wounded at an Edison, New Jersey hotel and sent people in costumes scrambling for the exits.Witnesses described hearing three gunshots during a hip hop Halloween party at the Edison Hotel in Raritan Center just before 1 a.m.Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. It's not known if the victims were the intended targets.Witnesses reported the gunman fled with two other men in a 2001 Buick LeSabre.Police are continuing to look for the suspect.