Man robbed twice in 10 minutes by same thieves in Harlem

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was robbed twice by the same thieves in Harlem.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for two thieves in Harlem who targeted the same victim twice in ten minutes.

The incidents happened April 10. The first time , the suspects approached the 21-year-old man outside a deli on Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard and took $30 from his jacket pocket.

Police say the victim then went into the deli ten minutes later, where the suspects punched him in the face, threw him to the ground, and stole his cellphone.

The NYPD described the first suspect as a black male in his late teens, 5'10" tall, slim build; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and dark green Nike sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, 5'10" tall, slim build; last seen wearing a light colored shirt, black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberymuggingHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman fatally stabbed in the Bronx, boyfriend charged
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building
Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens
Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach
Show More
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Attacker who stabbed 5 in Paris was on radicalism database
Body discovered in attic of home following fire
Video: iPhone explodes, catches fire in repair shop
Injury to Jim Parsons forces cancellation of Broadway performance
More News