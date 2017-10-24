7 Tips for a safe Halloween

NEW YORK (WABC) --In just a few moons, little ghosts and ghouls will be ringing doorbells trick and treating for Halloween.
Check out these 7 tips from the Center for Disease Control to help make the festivities fun and safe for trick-or-treaters and party guests
1. Costumes need to be flame-retardant, highly visible, and allow for clear unobstructed vision and safe walking
2. Be sure that face paints and costume make-up are non-toxic.
3. Young children should be cautioned to avoid strangers and dark unlit places. Children should always be escorted by a responsible adult
4. Extra care should be taken while crossing streets, this is especially true at dusk and nightfall. Be safe and walk with a working flashlight.
5. In the event of separation. young children should carry emergency identification concealed discretely in their clothing
6. Adults should always examine Halloween candy and treats before children eat them. Never eat open or unwrapped treats.
7. Funky voodoo, ghost, and cat-like contact lens might look like fun, but the Center for Disease Control cautions that non-prescription contact lenses can cause eye infections and can lead to visual loss.
For more health and safety tips, please visit www.cdc.gov/family/halloween.
With these tips in mind, Eyewitness News wishes you a fun and safe Halloween!....boo!