Advancements for heart failure sufferers

More than 5 million people suffer from heart failure in the U.S., an estimated 156 of those die every day from advanced heart failure.Twenty years ago, heart transplant was the only option; now, there are LVADs (left ventricular assist devices).LVADs can serve as a temporary solution for patients waiting for a heart transplant or as ultimate treatment for those who aren't eligible for transplant.Each year, NewYork-Presbyterian implants more than 100 LVADs. The main benefit from LVAD therapy is life.Watch the video player above for more on LVAD treatment from doctors at NewYork-Presbyterian.