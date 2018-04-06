HEALTH & FITNESS

At least 8 infected with E. coli in New Jersey

A report says a Panera Bread restaurant in Phillipsburg is under investigation.

PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --
At least eight people have been infected with E. coli in New Jersey, and investigators are zeroing in on the possible source.

The Department of Health says the outbreak happened in Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Warren counties.

Officials are conducting interviews with victims about their diets to try to pinpoint where the source of the outbreak.

The Warren County health commissioner has reportedly identified a Panera Bread restaurant in Phillipsburg as the possible source.

For more information on E. coli please visit: NJ.gov/health/cd/topics/ecoli.shtml

