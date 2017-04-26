HEALTH & FITNESS

Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines returns home to Ivory Coast after surgery

PARK RIDGE, Illinois --
After a rare surgery in Park Ridge, Illinois, an 11-month old girl is now back with her family in Africa.

Baby Dominique returned to her parents in the Ivory Coast late last week after spending more than two months in Chicago.

She was born with the remnants of a conjoined twin still attached to her neck and back.

RELATED: Girl from Gambia comes to Long Island to remove 6-pound tumor | Aspiring medical students raise money for 6-year-old's heart surgery

It took a team of five surgeons at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge to remove the mass.

Doctors say they expect Dominique to make a full recovery.

Related Topics:
healthbabyconjoined twinssurgeryu.s. & worldPark Ridge
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Exercise may boost brain power in adults over 50, study says
STUDY: Stem cells in human umbilical cord blood has potential to reverse aging
Parkinson's Unity Walk on April 22nd in Central Park
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Delaware trooper killed in Wawa shooting; suspect barricaded
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
NYPD patrol officers to begin wearing body cameras
Funeral information for fallen firefighter William Tolley
Show More
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
2 busted at JFK, accused of smuggling cocaine taped to body
NYPD officer in deadly crash charged with manslaughter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos