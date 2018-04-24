HEALTH & FITNESS

Feel the BRRRN at a new fitness studio in Lower Manhattan

By
FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
You've heard of hot yoga, but now, there's cold yoga.

It's being offered at BRRRN, a new fitness studio that's all about lowering the temperature.

If you want to maximize the time you spend working out, you may want to get your chill on.

In a colder environment, your body works harder to stay warm. And if you're working harder, you're burning more calories.

That's the idea behind the new fitness studio in the Flatiron District. The workouts all take place inside a very cold room.

Depending on the class you're taking, it may be as cold as 40 degrees. You may even want to wear a hat.

There are three workout classes, each 45 minutes long. One features a slide board, one is yoga based, and another is HIIT focused.

You'll feel the burn and the brrrn. But you can always warm up after in the communal infrared sauna.

BRRRN opens on May 1.

CLICK HERE for more information.

