Family, friends mourn young girl who died after coming down with flu

AJ Ross reports on a community in mourning over the loss of 4-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Funeral services will be held Saturday for a young girl in New Jersey who died after coming down with the flu.

Friends and family gathered at a wake Friday in North Bergen to say goodbye to Nevaeh Hernandez, 6, who died earlier this week.

Loved ones say Hernandez was a beautiful little girl with a vibrant spirit, and brought happiness to everyone around her. Pink was her favorite color and those attending services were asked to wear it as a gesture of love for the little angel and her grieving family.

The kindergartener at Lincoln School came home with a fever and headache last Friday.

Her mother took her to Hoboken University Medical Center where she was eventually discharged without a diagnosis, according to the family's attorney.

When Hernandez's fever increased the next day, her other rushed her to Hackensack University Hospital where she was diagnosed with the flu. While she was there, she suffered four seizures, slipped into a coma and passed away Monday.

Hernandez is the second child in New Jersey to die of the flu this season, and although she received a flu shot back in December, her family is now fighting for more awareness and accountability with the virus.

Her funeral will be held at St. Augustine Church in Union City at 10 a.m.

