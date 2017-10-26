HEALTH & FITNESS

Gala held to benefit ALS research at Chelsea Piers

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter talks about emceeing the event.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It was a big night for trying to help people who have the incurable ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease.

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter emceed Thursday night's gala at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan.

One of the honorees was Yonkers native Pat Quinn, the brains behind the Ice Bucket Challenge.

That took place three years ago this past summer, a year after Quinn was diagnosed with ALS.

The average life expectancy for ALS patients is two to five years.

Ritter also posted about the event on his Facebook page. He said it was his honor to meet Quinn whose legacy will be helping to bring ALS front and center to an entire nation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthalscharityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
LI hospital delivers four sets of twins in one day
NYC expands counseling program to help with opioid crisis
Taking on domestic violence in NYC
Green Beret donates liver to save nephew's life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dozens evacuated after gas leak in Harrington Park, NJ
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center, police respond
Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review
Police: Woman caught in lie made 911 call to get out of speeding ticket
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
Joe Girardi out as manager of the Yankees after 10 seasons
Security checkpoint software mostly back online at JFK's Terminal 4
Authorities bust 7 in alleged sales of 'Pray for Death' branded drugs
Show More
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Wake held for Jersey City teen killed in hit-and-run
7 On Your Side goes undercover to catch speeding buses
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota to leave office
Driver charged in woman's death in Gowanus car fire
More News
Top Video
Dozens evacuated after gas leak in Harrington Park, NJ
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
Inside the oldest pet cemetery where there are some human remains too
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video