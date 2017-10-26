Gala held to benefit ALS research at Chelsea Piers

It was a big night for trying to help people who have the incurable ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease.Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter emceed Thursday night's gala at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan.One of the honorees was Yonkers native Pat Quinn, the brains behind the Ice Bucket Challenge.That took place three years ago this past summer, a year after Quinn was diagnosed with ALS.The average life expectancy for ALS patients is two to five years.Ritter also posted about the event on his Facebook page. He said it was his honor to meet Quinn whose legacy will be helping to bring ALS front and center to an entire nation.