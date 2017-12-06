HEALTH & FITNESS

Local pharmacists shudder at CVS/Aetna merger

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has details on how the CVS/Aetna merger will affect local pharmacies.

By
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --
Local pharmacists are shuddering at the idea of a CVS/Aetna merger, as it could mean the end of their already struggling businesses.

Thomas D'Angelo, the owner of Americare Compound in Garden City and a regional representative to the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY), says small pharmacies are already struggling to make ends meet.

"One of my friends locally, he got reimbursed three cents completely for a prescription last week," he said. "Three cents for the total prescription."

The CVS/Aetna deal would most likely force all of Aetna's 20 million patients to get their prescriptions from CVS or Caremark, CVS' mail order service.

D'Angelo said since it is small pharmacies and not the large retailers that typically carry specialty medications, there are concerns as to whether patients will be able to find more obscure drugs if the small pharmacies are no longer in existence.

"It means a lot of pharmacies that are just on the fringe of shutting down right now will shut down," he said.

Monique Whitney, with PSSNY, said the merger between CVS and Aetna will not help patients.

"It will put CVS Health/Aetna in the position of determining where a patient can go for care, which medications are available to the patient and how much those medications will cost," she said.

CVS has said its acquisition of Aetna will provide consumers with a better experience, reduce costs and improve access to health care experts in homes and communities across the country.

"With the analytics of Aetna and CVS Health's human touch, we will create a health care platform built around individuals," CVS Health President Larry Merlo said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcvsaetnapharmaceuticalspharmacistbusinessRockville Centre
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Crochet photo captures heartbreaking effect of Alzheimer's
Study shows required newborn screenings saving lives
Infrared saunas a growing trend
Medical Marvels: How One Little Girl Avoided Scoliosis Surgery
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Ballerina on harassment culture: 'Everyone has a story'
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Fisherman dies after being swept out to sea in NJ
Man taken into custody at gunpoint with 2 kids in car
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
Show More
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Eyewitness News Update
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
More Video