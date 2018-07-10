HEALTH & FITNESS

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

An avid crabber nowfights for his life after contracting flesh-eating bacteria.

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey --
A father is fighting for his life and his limbs after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey.

Dilena Perez-Dilan says her dad, Angel Perez, is an avid crabber who was at Matt's Landing near the Morris River on July 2.

His right leg began to swell, and Perez-Dilan said it quickly got worse.

"It turned brown, blackish color," she said. "It was swelling. It was blistered."

Photos taken by the family show the discoloration and swelling. The infection spread to all four limbs, and Perez is now in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital.

Perez-Dilan said doctors blame a bacteria called Vibrio, which is in a group commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria. It is found in brackish water and seawater, especially during the hot summer months.

The family is now warning others to be mindful.

"Be careful," Perez-Dilan said. "The water, as much as we need water, it can be poisonous. It can be dangerous, and we don't know what we're getting into when we get in there. That's why they do use boots. People use boots and covers to protect themselves."

Perez has Parkinson's disease, so he is at a greater risk for problems. Still, the New Jersey Department of Health recommends anyone with open cuts or scrapes stay out of salty water. Anyone with liver disease or a weakened immune system should also avoid eating raw shellfish, because the bacteria can also be spread through food.

The infection is rare, but New Jersey does report several cases of it each year.

The Perez family is hoping for the best, but right now, they are living day-by-day. They do say that Perez is in good spirits.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthinfectionhealthnew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
What is dermaplaning?
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News