MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former daytime talk-show host Montel Williams is being honored for his advocacy of medical marijuana and planning to debut his own brand. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Montel Williams is one of the highest profile advocates for medical cannabis in the country. This week, the former daytime talk-show host is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his work on the issue.

Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 17 years ago and says he initially turned to opioids to help ease his pain. He became addicted and had a "horrific battle" with the drugs that left him with damage he still feels today.

But, then he says, "I shifted over to cannabis and it made a difference in my life."

Now, he says, he's planning to debut his own brand of medical marijuana, introducing it Thursday night as he's given an award from the group Women Abuv Ground. The organization encourages women to get involved in the cannabis business.

Information about the Thursday night event to honor Williams is available here.

For more on Williams' discussion about his experience with cannabis, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
healthmedical marijuanamarijuanapain medicineopioidsmontel williams
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Seantrel Henderson gets 10-game ban for violating substance abuse policy
Marijuana convention gets underway in LA
Eugene Monroe: 'Will never stop pushing' NFL 'to accept medical cannabis'
New York City launches into medical pot, with no smoking allowed
More medical marijuana
HEALTH & FITNESS
Couple's blood type matches for lifesaving kidney transplant
SPONSORED: The story of Pearle Vision: Genuine Eye Care From Your Neighborhood Doctor
5-year-old who was police chief for a day in Ossining now cancer-free
CDC: 4 children died from the flu in NYC last month
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Show More
Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Day care worker allegedly broke baby's arms
Fight on Pres. Trump's travel ban on hold; appeals court sides with states
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New York area digs out after being walloped by winter snow
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
More Video