Neckties could restrict blood flow to brain, study says

Neckties could reduce blood flow to the brain

A recent study found wearing a necktie could reduce blood flow to the brain.

Researchers in Germany compared MRI results of a group of men wearing a necktie to those not wearing one.

They found that the ties squeezed arteries in the neck, resulting in 7 percent decreased blood flow to the brain.

Researchers said that could be dangerous for those with high blood pressure.

