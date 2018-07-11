Neckties could restrict blood flow to brain, study says

A recent study found wearing a necktie could reduce blood flow to the brain.
Researchers in Germany compared MRI results of a group of men wearing a necktie to those not wearing one.
They found that the ties squeezed arteries in the neck, resulting in 7 percent decreased blood flow to the brain.
Researchers said that could be dangerous for those with high blood pressure.
