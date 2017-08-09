It's about to become more expensive to be a smoker within the five boroughs thanks to a new bill passed on Wednesday.The New York City Council approved a tobacco legislation package that will include raising the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes to $13. Currently the minimum price sits at $10.50.Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the bill, which will also cut the number of tobacco sellers and ban the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products in pharmacies.The passage of this bill comes as New York City has seen smoking rates drop thanks in part because of higher smoking taxes.