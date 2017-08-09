HEALTH & FITNESS

New York City Council approves bill to raise cost of cigarettes

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
It's about to become more expensive to be a smoker within the five boroughs thanks to a new bill passed on Wednesday.

The New York City Council approved a tobacco legislation package that will include raising the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes to $13. Currently the minimum price sits at $10.50.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the bill, which will also cut the number of tobacco sellers and ban the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products in pharmacies.

The passage of this bill comes as New York City has seen smoking rates drop thanks in part because of higher smoking taxes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcigarettessmokingnew york cityMayor Bill de BlasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
MEDICAL MARVELS: From a heart transplant to a thriving life
Teen's feet bloodied by mystery sea creatures
Officer traveling the US spreading cheer to children battling cancer
Rats overtaking playgrounds on Upper West Side
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg robbed
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
Exclusive: Chief shot by suspect: 'I'm very lucky and blessed'
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
Show More
SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
Gov. calls for subway power upgrades amid startling statistics
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos