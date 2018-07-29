HEALTH & FITNESS

Legionella bacteria found in water supply at Bronx hospital, officials report

A.J. Ross has details on the legionella bacteria found at a Bromx hospital.

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) --
Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, officials say.

NYC Health + Hospitals released a statement saying the bacteria was found during required testing of their potable water supply.

The statement said,

"As part of our aggressive water monitoring program, our routine, required testing of our potable water supply found very low levels of Legionella bacteria at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. Per guidance from the New York State Department of Health, which regulates hospitals, we have taken steps to prevent any impact on our patients, staff, or visitors. Safety is always our highest priority."

There are no reports of patients being affected with Legionnaires' Disease at the hospital. Eyewitness News is told the risk to patients, staff and visitors is very low, and there is not risk to the surrounding community.
CeFaan Kim has more on the Legionella bacteria found at Jacobi Medical Center.

RELATED: What is Legionnaires' Disease?

In coordination with the New York State Health Department, aggressive, enhanced water treatment and ongoing monitoring are already underway. This includes steps to observe water restrictions, including using only bottled water, making packaged bath wipes available for daily hygiene, and installing new water filters on showers.

Administrators say safety is their highest priority, but some people visiting the hospital still had their concerns.

"We've been hearing about this for the past year and a half, two years and the fact that they're still not taking precautions in getting these things checked out," said one visitor.

Administrators say the risk to patients and the surrounding community is very low.

