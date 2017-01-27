JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles, a highly contagious disease, in a Hudson County adult man who may have exposed individuals at several public places.
The possible exposure happened in Jersey City between January 16 and January 24. The individual acquired measles while traveling abroad and is recovering at home.
The Department of Health recommends that anyone who visited the locations during the listed dates, times and locations contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.
An individual who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as February 14, 2017. Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
Information on what to do if you've been exposed to measles
Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency room. Special arrangements can be made for patients to be evaluated while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.
Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed to the virus.
"Two doses of measles vaccine is more than 99 percent effective in preventing measles," said Dr. Christina Tan, a state epidemiologist.
Locations of potential exposure include:
--Christ Hospital, 176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306:
January 20-January 21, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
January 22, between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
--PATH Stations: Journal Square and Newport, and Journal Square-33rd Street Line
January 17, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
January 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
--Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310
January 17, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
January 18, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
--Newport Mall, 30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ 07310
January 17, between 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
--145 Harborside, Plaza 2, Jersey City, NJ 07331
January 19, between 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
--LabCorp, 600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306
January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.
--600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306
January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.
--Duane Reade (Journal Square), 1 Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306
January 19, between 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
--Square 1 (Restaurant), 283 St Pauls Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
January 21, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations," Dr. Tan said. "Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can't receive it for medical reasons. If you're planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling."
Measles is easily spread through the air when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.
Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain) in 20 percent of patients, especially children under 5 and adults older than 20. Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth weight baby.
DOH is working with the Jersey City Department of Health and Human Services to identify the patient's known contacts.
For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the New Jersey Department of Health website.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's web site has additional information.