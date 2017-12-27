  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
Researchers find no benefit in vitamin D, calcium supplements for older people

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Everything you've heard about taking vitamin D and calcium supplements could be wrong according to new research.

An analysis in the journal of the American Medical Association revealed that after looking at over 30 previous trials, researchers found no difference in fracture risk at all among older adults whether they took these supplements or not.

The 33 previous trials involved more than 51,000 people aged 50 or older.

ABC News' Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton urges people to be wary when deciding on if these supplements are right for you.

"Certain groups of people with malabsorption or on the advice of their physician, yes, but again routine standard, don't reach for those pills," Dr. Ashton said. "They don't appear to have a benefit and they can have certain risks."

Dr. Ashton also recommends food sources as a better option for getting vitamin D and calcium, along with engaging in weight-bearing exercise and avoiding smoking and excess alcohol consumption.
