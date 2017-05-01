HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers say picking your nose is healthy for your teeth

Researchers said the mucus in your nose is full of good bacteria. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Parents might need to change their minds when telling their children to stop picking their nose.

Researchers said it's actually good for them. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the stuff inside your nose is full of good bacteria that helps your teeth.

Researchers are now looking to make a synthetic mucus which could be a key ingredient in chewing gum or toothpaste.

