Separated conjoined twins make 1st public appearance in Valhalla

Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho (pre-surgery)

VALHALLA, New York --
Successfully separated conjoined twins made their public debut in Valhalla, New York on Tuesday, just a week after the rare and complex surgery.

More than 50 medical professionals participated in the 21-hour surgery to separate Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

It was the first separation of conjoined twins ever performed at the hospital, which serves Hudson Valley in New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

"Ballenie and Bellanie are as strong as they are beautiful and this dynamic duo is doing very well after a very long and complex surgery," said Samir Pandya, MD, who with Whitney McBride, MD, served as pediatric surgeons leading the surgical teams.

The girls were connected at the sacrum, a triangular bone at the base of the spine.

The prognosis for Ballenie and Bellanie are good, doctors said.

Although they made their first public appearance since the surgery on Tuesday, the girls will spend several weeks in recovery at the hospital.
