Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90

When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Exercise or alcohol?

When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.

A specialist in neurology from the University of California spoke about the research at a recent conference.

She tells British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.

The study shows people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.

