Video game addiction classified as a mental health disorder

Being addicted to video games has been classified as a mental health disorder.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Being addicted to video games is now being considered a mental health disorder.

The UN health agency now says compulsively playing video games qualifies as a new mental health condition.

The World Health Organization says some obsessive video gamers do have an addiction.

A former video gaming addict says if you or someone you know has a problem there is hope. He says there are a number of steps that can be taken.

"First just more prevention, there needs to be more awareness in schools," said former gaming addict Cam Adair. "Parents need to be educated, there need to be better resources, there need to be more professionally trained support services available."

Warning signs of addiction are whether excessive video game playing causes impairment in personal life, family life, social, school or work environments for a period of at least twelve months.

Experts say cases of the condition are still very rare. Up to 3-percent of all gamers are believed to be affected.

