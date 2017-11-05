Heroes: Men chase down Texas church shooting suspect

There was one man who happened to be driving by First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs at the time of the deadly shooting. The man chased down the suspect with the help of another man. The community is now calling both men heroes.The suspect, identified as Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, Texas, was seen wearing all black as he fired his assault-style rifle. When he left the church, officials say a man grabbed the gun. Then, the other man who happened to be driving by jumped to help, chasing Kelly down."The other gentleman came and said we need to pursue him he shot up the church. So that's what I did. I just acted and got him off the road," said Good Samaritan Johnnie Langendorff.Kelley was found shot dead in his truck. Investigators are saying they are not sure if the resident shot Kelley or if Kelley shot himself. They also say it is too early to talk about a motive, but they are looking at his social media pages for clues.