Heroes: Men chase down Texas church shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

KTRK's Courtney Fischer has more on the man who chased down the suspect,

Eyewitness News
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WABC) --
There was one man who happened to be driving by First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs at the time of the deadly shooting. The man chased down the suspect with the help of another man. The community is now calling both men heroes.

The suspect, identified as Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, Texas, was seen wearing all black as he fired his assault-style rifle. When he left the church, officials say a man grabbed the gun. Then, the other man who happened to be driving by jumped to help, chasing Kelly down.

"The other gentleman came and said we need to pursue him he shot up the church. So that's what I did. I just acted and got him off the road," said Good Samaritan Johnnie Langendorff.

Kelley was found shot dead in his truck. Investigators are saying they are not sure if the resident shot Kelley or if Kelley shot himself. They also say it is too early to talk about a motive, but they are looking at his social media pages for clues.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
churchmass shootingshootingdeadly shooting
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
More than two dozen dead in Texas church shooting, officials say
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Manuela Schar wins New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Show More
Unprecedented security for NYC Marathon after truck attack
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Young Bronx father found fatally shot inside home
Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage
Man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor's house
More News
Top Video
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video