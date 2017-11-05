  • LIVE VIDEO Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral to remember victims of truck terror attack
Sticky situation: 12-year-old breaks world record for largest slime

A 12-year-old girl broke the Guinness World Record for largest slime.

By Alexa Friedman
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A child set a new world record by getting into a sticky situation.

With the help of hundreds of children and a lot of goo, 12-year-old Madison Greenspan broke the Guinness World Record for largest slime.

The children made more than 13,000 lbs. of slime at the Play Fair in the Javits Convention Center Nov. 4.

The previous record for largest slime was more than 11,000 lbs. of slime.

Greenspan is the founder of Maddie Rae's Slime Glue, which is her own brand of nontoxic glue.
