HOBBIES & INTERESTS

'Cool Pools NYC' giving local swimming pools vast makeovers

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeff Smith reports on the makeovers for public swimming pools in New York City.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City's public pools opened for the season Wednesday, and five of them have received huge makeovers as part of the "Cool Pools NYC" pilot program.

The renovations to these pools include a colorful polar-themed paint job, new lounge chairs and cabana-style umbrellas, tropical plantings and new programs/activities all summer long.

The five pools in the pilot program are:
--Mapes Pool in East Tremont, the Bronx
--Douglas and DeGraw Pool in Gowanus, Brooklyn
--Fisher Pool in East Elmhurst, Queens
--Sheltering Arms Pool in Harlem
--West Brighton Pool in Staten Island

These are just a handful of the 53 New York City outdoor pools that are open for business and will remain so through Sunday, September 9.

Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiespoolswimmingNew York CityBrooklynGowanusEast TremontBronxEast ElmhurstQueensHarlemStaten IslandWest Brighton
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News