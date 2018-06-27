New York City's public pools opened for the season Wednesday, and five of them have received huge makeovers as part of the "Cool Pools NYC" pilot program.The renovations to these pools include a colorful polar-themed paint job, new lounge chairs and cabana-style umbrellas, tropical plantings and new programs/activities all summer long.The five pools in the pilot program are:--in East Tremont, the Bronx--in Gowanus, Brooklyn--in East Elmhurst, Queens--in Harlem--in Staten IslandThese are just a handful of the 53 New York City outdoor pools that are open for business and will remain so through Sunday, September 9.Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.----------