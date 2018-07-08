CAMPING

Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in New York City!

Now you can wake up in a luxurious tent -- overlooking the Statue of Liberty!

GOVERNORS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --
Fun-seekers can now enjoy a luxury camping experience -- without leaving New York City!

Workers on Governors Island turned a decommissioned military base into a campground full of high-end tents.

Visitors can enjoy full beds, bathrooms and even electricity. This piggybacks on a trend called "glamping," or "glamorous camping."

Patrons can get the full camping experience combined with a backdrop you won't find anywhere else, said Peter Mack, founder of Collective Retreats.

"When you wake up in a tent, and you open up the flaps in the morning, you're staring right at the ocean and Statue of Liberty. It's really difference than waking up in a hotel room or in an apartment or in an Airbnb," he said.

Collective Retreats also created a campground for visitors.

One night costs anywhere from $75 to hundreds, depending on when you book.

Click here to book your stay!

