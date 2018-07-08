Fun-seekers can now enjoy a luxury camping experience -- without leaving New York City!Workers on Governors Island turned a decommissioned military base into a campground full of high-end tents.Visitors can enjoy full beds, bathrooms and even electricity. This piggybacks on a trend called "glamping," or "glamorous camping."Patrons can get the full camping experience combined with a backdrop you won't find anywhere else, said Peter Mack, founder of Collective Retreats."When you wake up in a tent, and you open up the flaps in the morning, you're staring right at the ocean and Statue of Liberty. It's really difference than waking up in a hotel room or in an apartment or in an Airbnb," he said.Collective Retreats also created a campground for visitors.One night costs anywhere from $75 to hundreds, depending on when you book.----------