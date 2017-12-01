HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new Wisconsin law

Shirleen Allicot has more on the hunting licenses that were sold.


Wisconsin's new law that allows hunters of any age to carry a weapon has already led to licenses being sold to infants.

Ten mentored hunting licenses were sold over the last two weeks, all to children under the age of one. Several others have been sold to children between the ages of one and four.

The licenses allow those children to carry a weapon with a mentored hunt with an adult who has hunting experience.

The prior minimum age for mentored hunting was 10 years old.
