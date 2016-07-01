HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Mega Millions jackpot is $340 million for Friday's drawing

In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. (Gerry Broome/AP)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $340 million, with a cash option of $204 million.

Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350.

The drawing will be at 11 p.m. Friday. If there is no winner, the jackpot will grow for Tuesday's drawing.

Last Friday's winning numbers were 01 - 17 - 28 - 56 - 70 and the Mega Ball number was 14. There was no jackpot winner.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: http://www.megamillions.com/

