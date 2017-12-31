It could be a very happy new year, if you are lucky.There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, bringing the total jackpot to $440 million, the ninth largest in the game's history.The winning numbers were: 58, 28, 51, 41, 36 Power Ball: 24.The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $343 million after no one won the big prize in Friday night's drawing.The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:28-4-10-62-18, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2----------