No winners: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783 million

There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a very happy new year, if you are lucky.

There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, bringing the total jackpot to $440 million, the ninth largest in the game's history.

The winning numbers were: 58, 28, 51, 41, 36 Power Ball: 24.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $343 million after no one won the big prize in Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
28-4-10-62-18, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

