7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: How to save on large appliances

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to save hundreds on large appliances? Here's some tips for buying refrigerators, washers, dryers and more: (Shutterstock)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Want to save hundreds on large appliances?

They will see their lowest prices of the year -- next to Black Friday -- over the Memorial Day holiday. Sales prices start this weekend.

Here's some tips to buying refrigerators, washers, dryers and more:

1. Don't assume the sale price is best price. Stores can't "advertise" or "publicize" prices below manufacturer guidelines. But store managers tell 7 On Your Side they "can" and "will" offer lower prices over the phone or email.

2. Call around and ask for prices. Make sure to have the make and model number of the appliance you want.

3. On each call, tell the store manager: "I'm getting multiple bids and will purchase from lowest bidder."

4. Be friendly and polite -- nice people get better deals, said Deb Oberg, a third-generation retailer with Oberg & Lindquist, an independent appliance retailer.

5. Floor models, open box and return items will save you BIG bucks.

6. Always ask, "Can I have free or discounted delivery and installation?" and "Will you haul away my old appliance?"

According to Consumer Checkbook's Kevin Brasler, large chains and online retailers don't always have lowest price. Rather, independent "mom and pop" shops have competitive pricing and often better service records.

"Prices can vary up to $500 for the same item" he said. "Four or five phone calls can save you hundreds."

Happy shopping!

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home7 On Your Sidesalesmemorial daysavingsappliances
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Help! Dog siblings seek loving home after tragedy strikes
7 On Your Side: Tips for wedding season savings
7 on your Side: Widower needs help getting survivor benefits for twin toddlers
7 On Your Side: How to avoid a devastating real estate scam
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
Web Chat: A.J. Perri Experts answer your home heating and cooling questions
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Empire Today
Family says Ninja blender blew up in home
Going up? Interactive map shows all 84,000 NYC elevators
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Playboy model jumps off building with boy, 7, in Manhattan
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
FDNY: 32 injured when buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel
Search for answers after deadly NJ school bus crash
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
87-year-old man dies days after attack in UWS bank
Partial building collapse in Brooklyn prompts evacuations
Show More
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
Man slashed in face in Harlem, suspect caught on video
Gunman arrested after shootout at Trump golf club
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
More News