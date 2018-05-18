7 On Your Side: How to save on large appliances

NEW YORK (WABC) --Want to save hundreds on large appliances?
They will see their lowest prices of the year -- next to Black Friday -- over the Memorial Day holiday. Sales prices start this weekend.
Here's some tips to buying refrigerators, washers, dryers and more:
1. Don't assume the sale price is best price. Stores can't "advertise" or "publicize" prices below manufacturer guidelines. But store managers tell 7 On Your Side they "can" and "will" offer lower prices over the phone or email.
2. Call around and ask for prices. Make sure to have the make and model number of the appliance you want.
3. On each call, tell the store manager: "I'm getting multiple bids and will purchase from lowest bidder."
4. Be friendly and polite -- nice people get better deals, said Deb Oberg, a third-generation retailer with Oberg & Lindquist, an independent appliance retailer.
5. Floor models, open box and return items will save you BIG bucks.
6. Always ask, "Can I have free or discounted delivery and installation?" and "Will you haul away my old appliance?"
According to Consumer Checkbook's Kevin Brasler, large chains and online retailers don't always have lowest price. Rather, independent "mom and pop" shops have competitive pricing and often better service records.
"Prices can vary up to $500 for the same item" he said. "Four or five phone calls can save you hundreds."
Happy shopping!
