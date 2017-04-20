HOME & GARDEN

New York City landlords push for big hike on rent-stabilized apartments

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City landlords are talking tough, asking for a big rent hike for rent-stabalized apartments.

The Rent Stabalization Association, which represents about 25,000 landlords owning almost a million units, wants increases of 4 percent for one-year leases and 8 percent for two-year leases.

Landlords say they need the money to pay for property tax increases, and if approved, they would be the biggest increases in four years.

The Rent Guidelines Board is holding its first meeting Thursday ahead of a preliminary vote scheduled for April 25.

A series of public hearings will then be held before a final vote on June 27.

Recent studies released by the Rent Guidelines Board showed the cost to operate rent-stabilized apartment buildings increased by 6.2 percent this year, but net operating income also went up 10.8 percent in the most recent year available for study.
Related Topics:
homerental propertyrentersNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Journalist who worked at UN arrested in bank robbery spree
Teen in Rockland County builds tiny house
Consumer Reports: Don't forget the bed during spring cleaning
How to get involved with GrowNYC
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
VIDEO: 19 facing charges in Bronx gang takedown
Eli Manning lashes out at memorabilia fraud charges
Lawsuit: Bus driver was having sex while teen with autism died
Aaron Hernandez's apparent suicide shrouded in mystery
Police: Former President Obama's daughter stalked in NY
16-year-old is victim in Coney Island attack; 2 arrested so far
Show More
2-time NYC marathon champ dies coaching middle school meet
Police: Resident holds down LI home invasion suspect
Brutal broad daylight attack, robbery caught on camera
Suspect in barbershop shooting targeting 12-year-old arrested
Police: 50 pounds of pot seized in grow house bust in Bronx
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos