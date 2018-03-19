HOME & GARDEN

Airbnb nightmare: Texas woman claims college student's party caused thousands in damage

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman shares AirBNB nightmare after college student trashes home (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A San Antonio woman has a warning for anyone thinking about putting their house for rent on Airbnb.

Chelsey McGovern said one of her homes was trashed after a college student rented it in February.

The student held a party with almost 300 guests, which left the home with broken windows, stains in every room and about $6,000 worth in damage.

"Red flags that I did not listen to ended up biting me in the butt," McGovern said.

McGovern said she turned to Airbnb's million dollar guarantee for help.

She said that so far, she's been reimbursed only about $3,200.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homeairbnbreal estatetexas newsrentsrental propertyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
7 On Your Side: Heating headache for New Jersey family
3 New Spots In New York For Home Decor
Rent at your own risk: 7 On Your Side investigates illegal apartments
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain, heavy wet snow to start spring
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Torture case: Siblings enjoying newfound freedom
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
Show More
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in Bronx hit-and-run
All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
Police: Naked man dies after jumping in river to evade officers
Police: Baby in stroller found unattended on subway platform
FDNY hero succumbs to 9/11 related illness
More News
Top Video
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
President George H.W. Bush waves to crowd at rodeo
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
More Video