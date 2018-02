Police say a homeless man was attacked by a group of 20 to 30 people on a Manhattan subway.It happened Saturday night at about 9:30 on a northbound A train as it approached Columbus Circle.Two teens, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were taken into custody in connection to the attack and face possible assault charges.The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he suffered minor facial injuries.