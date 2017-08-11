EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2297492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Lyles family lost everything when a hoverboard caught fire in their newAsbury Park home.

The Lyles family had only been in their new home a few days, when a hoverboard caught fire and destroyed everything."It's a nightmare. I wish I could wake up and get out of it," Sherrice Lyles said.Lyles and her four children moved into the home in Asbury Park last Saturday. She was still unpacking, but wanted to surprise her son when he got home on Wednesday. She plugged in the hoverboard to charge, and then ten minutes later the smoke alarm went off.Lyles saw the hoverboard burning, ran to get her daughter out of her room, and then grabbed the fire extinguisher.She says she managed to contain the flames as best she could until firefighters arrived, but they lost clothing, furniture and family pictures."Everything is gone. Everything that I save up for the summer and invested in so me and my kids can live comfortable in our new home is gone. Everything," she said.Her young son received the hoverboard as a gift for doing volunteer work in the community last year, but never rode it because they did not have the space. It would have been his first ride had the board number caught fire.Fortunately, no one was injured, but Lyles says this is hard."I haven't slept since the fire. I'm just trying to stay strong for my kids. I go outside to cut just so they don't see me cry," she said.Lyles works in the Asbury Park School District and volunteers for a non-profit.This was their first new home. For now, they are homeless.