How to get free tickets to Disney's 'The Lion King'

The "Circle of Life" from Disney's "The Lion King" on Broadway (Brinkhoff-Mogenburg)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of "The Lion King" on Broadway, and to thank the city of New York, the show is giving away every ticket via a free lottery to the evening performance on Wednesday, November 15th at 8:00 p.m.at the Minskoff Theatre.

HOW TO ENTER:

On Sunday, November 12th, you can enter "The Lion King" lottery in Times Square and at New York Public Library, Queens Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library locations across the five boroughs. The lottery is administered by Broadway Direct, and entries will only be accepted in person at one of the following locations:

Sunday, November 12th

10am - 6pm Times Square, on the plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. At the Times Square celebration, attendees will be able to enter the ticket lottery as well as participate in a number of THE LION KING-themed activities including a sharable photo opportunity inspired by the show's iconic 'Circle of Life' moment on Pride Rock, autographs with current cast members, and an up-close look at THE LION KING's award-winning masks and puppets.

12pm - 4:30pm Queens Library, Central Library (89-11 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11432)

12pm - 6pm New York Public Library, Bronx Library Center (310 E Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10458)

1pm - 5pm Brooklyn Public Library, Central Branch (10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238)

1pm - 5pm New York Public Library, Inwood Library (4790 Broadway, New York, NY 10034)

1pm - 5pm New York Public Library, Todt Hill- Westerleigh Library (2550 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Must be 18 or over to enter. Limit 1 entry per person. Visit www.lionking.com/20 for Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

"The Lion King" debuted on Broadway on November 13, 1997. It's based on the 1994 animated Disney movie by the same name.
