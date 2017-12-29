  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
How to help those affected by the fatal Bronx fire

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
HOW TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY THE FIRE:


The Mayor's Office, in partnership with the NYPD, FDNY, OEM and the Bronx Borough President's Office and other City agencies and elected officials, announced a coat and clothing drive for those affected by the deadly Dec. 28th apartment building fire on Prospect Avenue in the Bronx.

Location:
Church of Saint Martin of Tours
2239 Crotona Avenue (E. 182nd St/Garden Ave)
Bronx

Date:
Saturday 12/30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday 12/31, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
