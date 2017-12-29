How to help those affected by the fatal Bronx fire

The Mayor's Office, in partnership with the NYPD, FDNY, OEM and the Bronx Borough President's Office and other City agencies and elected officials, announced a coat and clothing drive for those affected by the deadly Dec. 28th apartment building fire on Prospect Avenue in the Bronx.Church of Saint Martin of Tours2239 Crotona Avenue (E. 182nd St/Garden Ave)BronxSaturday 12/30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.Sunday 12/31, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.