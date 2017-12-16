EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2788131" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crash involving a heating oil truck sparked a massive fire.

An accident involving a home heating oil truck sparked a huge fire on Long Island Saturday morning.Suffolk County Police received the initial call at 6:13 a.m. after the crash involving two cars and the truck at Route 25 and Main Avenue in Lake Grove.The truck carrying nearly 4,000 gallons of home heating oil flipped over, causing a large fire that engulfed all three vehicles.Everyone inside the vehicles was able to get out safely.No significant injuries have been reported.The fire was so big it knocked out power lines - causing outages in the area.Route 25 between Wood Road and Hawkins Road is expected to be closed all day for the investigation and cleanup.Motorists are advised to avoid the area.----------