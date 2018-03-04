  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Human remains found in backyard of home in Brentwood

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
BRENWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police are investigating after human remains were found in Brentwood.

The skeletal remains were discovered Saturday at about 2 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Frank Street.

Police say the remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information, can call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to CRIMES (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
human remains foundbody foundBrentwoodSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Power outages linger in parts of Tri-State area after Nor'easter
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Oscar 2018: Red carpet ready for Hollywood's biggest night
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Where to watch the Oscars in NYC
What to know about this year's Oscar best-picture race
How to watch 2018's Oscar-nominated movies
Fashion meets politics at the Oscars
Show More
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies across NYC
Photo of suspect in robberies of men lured by dating web site
Police investigate Brooklyn shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos