Massive tree just came down in Central Park. Traffic completely blocked. Ambulances en route. pic.twitter.com/TjDgrzqV0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2017

A large tree fell down on top of several people in Central Park Tuesday morning.The incident happened near the intersection of Central Park West and 61st Street.There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries. The FDNY is at the scene.