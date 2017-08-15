Injury reported after large tree falls on top of several people in Central Park

(Photo/NYPD Central)

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
A large tree fell down on top of several people in Central Park Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Central Park West and 61st Street.

There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries. The FDNY is at the scene.

Here's a look at the scene:

Here's another photo showing the active scene:


This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
tree fallcentral parkUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
Sheriff to seek charges against North Carolina protesters
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
Show More
Funeral today for HS football player killed by log
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
Security around Trump Tower remains tight during president's visit
Soldier from Brooklyn among 2 killed in Iraq 'mishap'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos