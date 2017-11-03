JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --The innocent man who was beaten and dragged by officers while on fire following a crash in Jersey City said the officers "did everything completely wrong that night."
Miguel Feliz, 48, spoke with reporters Friday, nearly five months after the near life-ending experience.
Feliz was apparently mistaken for the driver of a car who was fleeing police. That driver crashed into Feliz's car, causing it to catch fire.
Feliz said he was trapped inside. His seatbelt would not let go. He had to jump into the passenger seat and break out the window to escape -- all while his clothes were on fire.
When he finally got out, Jersey City officers were caught on cellphone video kicking, beating and dragging him.
"I'm not a judge, you know," Feliz said. "It's just bad what they did. Plus, I can't put the rest of the cops out there, saying they're all bad and stuff, because there are good cops out there. I can't say that there's not, because there are."
Watch the cellphone video below (warning: graphic video):
Feliz suffered severe burns on his face and hands, and had several broken ribs. He said his voice even changed as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire. His medical bills have exceeded $750,000 so far.
"As far as pain-wise, it's still a little bit (pointing to his left arm)," Felix said. "I still have pain, my left arm specifically. A little bit in this one (pointing to his right arm). I still got little nightmares here and there, flashbacks, especially back to that day."
Four Jersey City officers who were at the scene on that June 4 night have been indicted in connection with the incident. Charges against Lieutenant Keith Ludwig, MD Khan, Officer Eric Kosinski and Officer Francisco Rodriguez were announced Thursday.
All are facing aggravated assault and misconduct charges, but Khan and Kosinski were also charged with attempted murder.
"Unfortunately, them four, I'll tell you man. They did everything completely wrong that night," Felix said.
