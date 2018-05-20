BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --An investigation is underway after 25 people had to be rushed to the hospital in Brooklyn from what appears to be a negative reaction from the drug K2.
Police have not yet made any arrests but they are looking for a woman who distributed the drug.
Emergency crews arrived at the corner of Broadway and Myrtle in Bedford-Stuyvesant Saturday night after reports of people being unresponsive and overdosing on K2, a synthetic marijuana.
It is the same corner where 33 people were suspected of overdosing on K2 in 2016.
Officials say the patients are expected to survive.
Police combed through local businesses to see if they were involved in any way.
People living nearby say this is happening way too often. "I think we have to have a more reasonable conversation about drugs and regulating all of that," one woman said. It's sad, it's upsetting."
K2 is extremely dangerous - last year, police say the Bronx man who drove his car into a crowd of people in Times Square was apparently high on the drug.
