A plane that struck birds shortly after takeoff in Boston is expected to make an emergency landing at a New York City airport.The FAA said JetBlue Flight 877, an Airbus 320, struck the birds after taking off at Boston Logan International Airport Monday afternoon.The crew declared an emergency and was planning to return to Logan Airport, but was then diverted to JFK International Airport in NYC.JetBlue officials said the birds struck the left engine, and weather prevented the plane from returning to Boston. There are 144 passengers on board.The flight was headed to Las Vegas. Flight data shows the flight took off at about 4:15 p.m. and was supposed to land at 5:38 p.m. The plane is currently flying at a low altitude (3,700 feet) and a slow speed as it makes its approach to JFK.Here's a tracking image from FlightRadar24.com that shows the plane's location over Long Island (it's the red airplane and the green line is the path it has flown):Emergency responders are on standby at the airport.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.