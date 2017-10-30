Large water main break floods streets in Newark

Candace McCowan has the latest on the Newark water main break.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A large water main break flooded streets in Newark Monday morning.

Water started flooding North 5th Street following the break that began at about 4:30 a.m.

Police woke up residents to move their cars and were preparing to get some residents out of their homes.

Responders also had a boat ready for any possible water rescues.

Due to the flooding, police have closed North 5th Street from 4th Avenue to 6th Avenue and Park Avenue from 1st Street to 6th.
