Large water main break floods streets in Newark

Massive water main break along north 5th street in Newark. Some homes being evacuated. Many can't reach their cars. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/S7e8hIQUCe — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) October 30, 2017

A large water main break flooded streets in Newark Monday morning.Water started flooding North 5th Street following the break that began at about 4:30 a.m.Police woke up residents to move their cars and were preparing to get some residents out of their homes.Responders also had a boat ready for any possible water rescues.Due to the flooding, police have closed North 5th Street from 4th Avenue to 6th Avenue and Park Avenue from 1st Street to 6th.