LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released

Las Vegas police released police bodycam video on Wednesday of the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
Las Vegas police have released officer bodycam video from the night of the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

The videos from two officers take you inside the killer's hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel about an hour after the Oct. 1 massacre ended.

An initial clip shows officers plugging their ears as an explosive charge breaches the door to the suite. You see them entering and clearing each room, calling out "rifle, rifle, rifle," as they come upon the dozens of weapons gunman Stephen Paddock had amassed.

The area appears dark, with part of one room lit only by Paddock's laptop, as the fire alarm flashes and sounds.

Police said Paddock, a 64-year-old former accountant and high-stakes video poker player, killed 58 people and injured almost 500 when he opened fire on concert goers through a hotel window.

The footage doesn't show what the first officer through the door saw because he didn't activate his body-worn camera.

The newly released videos represent a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings that don't answer why Paddock opened fire, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

The sheriff's department did not want to release the video, saying the footage could cause further trauma to the survivors and family members. However, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled the body-camera footage has to be made public.

Authorities have not uncovered a motive for the attack.

In a rare move, MGM Resorts has released surveillance video from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
