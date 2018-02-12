Long Island man accused in machete attack, robbery

UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) --
A man on Long Island is accused of carrying out a vicious attack and robbery using a machete.

It happened early Sunday morning in Uniondale.

Police say they spotted 29-year-old Pierre Fede running through an intersection carrying a machete.

He's accused of attacking a 25-year-old man, cutting his face and ear, and stealing his cell phone and cash.

Fede will be arraigned Monday morning.

3 dead in crash of tour helicopter at Grand Canyon
Canada takes gold, US claims bronze in team skating
Equifax hack put more info at risk than first thought
Police: 'Kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child
FDNY truck crashes into building while responding to call
