UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) --A man on Long Island is accused of carrying out a vicious attack and robbery using a machete.
It happened early Sunday morning in Uniondale.
Police say they spotted 29-year-old Pierre Fede running through an intersection carrying a machete.
He's accused of attacking a 25-year-old man, cutting his face and ear, and stealing his cell phone and cash.
Fede will be arraigned Monday morning.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts