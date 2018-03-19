A man was arrested by police in Suffolk County after authorities say he was driving with 76 license suspensions.Darryl McDonald, 41, of Wyandanch was pulled over in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck for driving with an expired inspection sticker.Police made the stop as he was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday.Following a DMV check, police say it was determined that McDonald was driving with a license that had been suspended 76 times on 15 different dates.He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip Tuesday.----------