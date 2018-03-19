Man arrested in Wyandanch for driving with 76 license suspensions

Nicholas Augustine
WYANDANCH, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A man was arrested by police in Suffolk County after authorities say he was driving with 76 license suspensions.

Darryl McDonald, 41, of Wyandanch was pulled over in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck for driving with an expired inspection sticker.

Police made the stop as he was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Following a DMV check, police say it was determined that McDonald was driving with a license that had been suspended 76 times on 15 different dates.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip Tuesday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestdrivingWyandanchSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued for Tri-State
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at school
27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Man wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
Show More
Self-driving Uber vehicle kills female pedestrian
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
NTSB urges ban on helicopter flights with unsafe harnesses
Mayor addresses uptick in Rikers inmates assaulting correction officers
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos